Conagra Brands Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $204.4 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $242.0 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.8 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $2.56 billion from $2.71 billion last year.

Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $231.8 Mln. vs. $250.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.

