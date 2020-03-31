Markets
CAG

Conagra Brands Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $204.4 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $242.0 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.8 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $2.56 billion from $2.71 billion last year.

Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $231.8 Mln. vs. $250.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular