Conagra Brands Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $381.9 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $275.5 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $391.8 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $3.31 billion from $3.06 billion last year.

Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $381.9 Mln. vs. $275.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $3.31 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.70

