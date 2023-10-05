Conagra Brands Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG):

Earnings: $319.7 million in Q1 vs. -$77.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.67 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $315.9 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.60 per share Revenue: $2.90 billion in Q1 vs. $2.90 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.