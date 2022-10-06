Conagra Brands Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG):

Earnings: -$77.5 million in Q1 vs. $235.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q1 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $274.8 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $2.90 billion in Q1 vs. $2.65 billion in the same period last year.

