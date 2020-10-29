ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 29.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.86, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAG was $35.86, representing a -8.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.34 and a 57.07% increase over the 52 week low of $22.83.

CAG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS). CAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports CAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.58%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 14.53% over the last 100 days. RHS has the highest percent weighting of CAG at 3.38%.

