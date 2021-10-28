ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.62, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAG was $32.62, representing a -16.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.09 and a 1.15% increase over the 52 week low of $32.25.

CAG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kellogg Company (K) and J.M. Smucker Company (SJM). CAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports CAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -6.39%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cag Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX (FXG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXG with an decrease of -5.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CAG at 3.93%.

