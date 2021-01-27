ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 29.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAG was $35.49, representing a -9.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.34 and a 55.45% increase over the 52 week low of $22.83.

CAG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). CAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports CAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.87%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAG as a top-10 holding:

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RBUS with an increase of 8.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CAG at 0.66%.

