ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CAG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.06, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAG was $37.06, representing a -5.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.34 and a 17.06% increase over the 52 week low of $31.66.

CAG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kellogg Company (K) and Campbell Soup Company (CPB). CAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports CAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.69%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 13.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CAG at 4.01%.

