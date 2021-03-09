Markets
Conagra Brands In Talks To Sell Hebrew National To Brazil's JBS : Report

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is in talks to sell famous hot dog brand Hebrew National to Brazil's JBS SA, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Hebrew National is a brand of kosher hot dogs and other sausages made by ConAgra Foods.

According to the report, the deal could also include the Egg Beaters and Odom's Tennessee Pride brands. It could be valued at around $700 million.

Any agreement is likely weeks away and Conagra could end up keeping the business or selling it to someone else, the Journal reported.

