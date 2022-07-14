Markets
CAG

Conagra Brands Guides FY23 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings to grow 1 to 5 percent, implying it in a range of $2.38 to $2.40 per share based on adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share reported for 2022. Organic net sales growth is expected to be 4 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.54 per share on revenue growth of 2.9 percent to $11.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company said it expects cost of goods sold inflation to continue into fiscal 2023 and has communicated additional pricing increases that will take effect in the second quarter of the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular