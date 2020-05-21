Conagra Brands Gains Additional Liquidity - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) has decided to pre-pay, effective May 29, 2020, the remaining $275 million outstanding under its senior floating rate notes due October 22, 2020. The company has also obtained a $600 million senior three-year unsecured term loan which can be drawn, in full or in part, through October 2020. Conagra said it is committed to deleveraging and maintaining dividend and solid investment-grade credit rating.

Dave Marberger, CFO of Conagra Brands, said, "These actions position us to refinance our fiscal 2021 debt maturities at attractive rates with pre-payable debt."

