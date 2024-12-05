Conagra Brands exploring sale of Chef Boyardee, Reuters reports

Conagra Brands (CAG) is looking to sell its canned pasta brand Chef Boyardee, people familiar with the matter told Reuters’ Abigail Summerville. The packaged food company tapped investment bank Centerview Partners to gauge interest in the business, which could be valued at well over $500M, the sources said.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CAG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.