CONAGRA BRANDS Earnings Preview: Recent $CAG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CONAGRA BRANDS ($CAG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,930,520,282 and earnings of $0.53 per share.

CONAGRA BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of CONAGRA BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CONAGRA BRANDS Government Contracts

We have seen $605,102 of award payments to $CAG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CONAGRA BRANDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

