Conagra Brands cuts annual revenue, profit forecasts

January 04, 2024 — 07:34 am EST

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands CAG.N on Thursday cut organic net sales growth and profit forecast for fiscal 2024 and warned of a slower recovery in demand for its packaged meals and snacks.

The Slim Jim beef jerky maker now expects annual organic net sales to decrease between 1.0% and 2.0%, compared with its earlier forecast of about 1% growth.

The company expects annual adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.60 and $2.65, compared with its earlier forecast range of $2.70 to $2.75.

