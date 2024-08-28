Conagra Brands Completes Sales Of Its 51.8% Stake In Agro Tech Foods

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) said that it has completed the sale of its 51.8% stake in Agro Tech Foods Limited (ATFL), an Indian food company. The transaction marks the latest move in Conagra's strategy to reshape its portfolio and maximize shareholder value. As a result, Conagra Brands will no longer consolidate ATFL's financial results.

In February 2024, Conagra Brands announced that one of its subsidiaries has entered into a definitive agreement with funds advised by Convergent Finance and Samara Capital to divest its 51.8% ownership stake in Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

