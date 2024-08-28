News & Insights

Markets
CAG

Conagra Brands Completes Sales Of Its 51.8% Stake In Agro Tech Foods

August 28, 2024 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) said that it has completed the sale of its 51.8% stake in Agro Tech Foods Limited (ATFL), an Indian food company. The transaction marks the latest move in Conagra's strategy to reshape its portfolio and maximize shareholder value. As a result, Conagra Brands will no longer consolidate ATFL's financial results.

In February 2024, Conagra Brands announced that one of its subsidiaries has entered into a definitive agreement with funds advised by Convergent Finance and Samara Capital to divest its 51.8% ownership stake in Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.