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Conagra Brands CEO Sean Connolly To Step Down, John Brase Named Replacement

April 13, 2026 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG), a consumer-packaged goods food company, Monday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Sean Connolly will step down on May 31, after more than a decade of leadership.

He will be replaced by John Brase, effective June 1.

Brase brings more than 35 years of consumer goods experience and was most recently Chief Operating Officer of The J.M. Smucker Co. Prior to this role, he spent around 30 years in Procter & Gamble becoming the Senior Vice President and General Manager of P&G's $6 billion North America Family Care business.

In pre-market activity, CAG shares were trading at $15.23, up 0.39% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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