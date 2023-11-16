Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Conagra Brands (CAG) ended the recent trading session at $28.08, demonstrating a -0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Conagra Brands in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 17.28% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.25 billion, reflecting a 1.88% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $12.3 billion, indicating changes of -3.25% and +0.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Conagra Brands. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Conagra Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Conagra Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.31.

Investors should also note that CAG has a PEG ratio of 2.74 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 2.39 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

