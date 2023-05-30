Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Conagra Brands (CAG) closed at $34.29, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 5.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Conagra Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.06 billion, up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $12.36 billion, which would represent changes of +16.95% and +7.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Conagra Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Conagra Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Conagra Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.61 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.08, which means Conagra Brands is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CAG's PEG ratio is currently 1.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

