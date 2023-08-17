Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Conagra Brands (CAG) closed at $29.95, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Conagra Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.96 billion, up 2.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $12.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.44% and +1.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Conagra Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Conagra Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Conagra Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.27, which means Conagra Brands is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CAG's PEG ratio is currently 3.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

