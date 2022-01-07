Conagra Brands (CAG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.73, changing hands as high as $34.81 per share. Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.44 per share, with $39.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.72. The CAG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

