Conagra Brands (CAG) Queued for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Jan 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,057 million, suggesting an increase of 2.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Conagra’s bottom line is likely to decline year over year in the fiscal second quarter. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny to 68 cents per share in the past 30 days, the projection suggests a 16.1% slump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.2%. This consumer packaged goods food company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average.

Things to Note

Conagra has been benefiting from efficient pricing initiatives. In the fiscal first quarter, price/mix improved 1.6% and aided organic sales growth. The company is also seeing recovery in its Foodservice business, as restaurant traffic is picking up with the pandemic-led curbs being lifted and people moving out.



Conagra’s e-commerce investments have been yielding favorable results. Apart from this, the company is on track with a range of innovation and brand-building efforts to explore growth prospects in its frozen and snacks businesses. These factors are likely to have driven Conagra’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Conagra has been encountering cost of goods sold inflation. Management, in its last earnings call, highlighted that it expects cost inflation of nearly 11% in fiscal 2022 compared with 9% predicted earlier. Most of the incremental inflation might be attributed to higher cost of proteins, edible fats and oils, grains as well as steel cans. This, in turn, is likely to have hurt Conagra’s performance in the quarter under review. In addition, its brand-building investments might also impact its margins. Apart from this, the company’s performance is prone to the impact of divestitures.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Conagra this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Conagra currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -2.46%.

