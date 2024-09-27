Conagra Brands (CAG) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands (CAG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.84 billion, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Conagra Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Grocery & Snacks' stands at $1.18 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Foodservice' reaching $278.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- International' at $260.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Refrigerated & Frozen' should arrive at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Price/Mix - Foodservice' will reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Price/Mix - International' of 0.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Price/Mix - Refrigerated and Frozen' will likely reach -3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales growth - Foodservice' will reach -3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Price/Mix - Consolidated' to come in at -0.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Price/Mix - Grocery and Snacks' will reach 0.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic net sales growth - International' should come in at 2.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales growth - International' to reach -0.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Conagra Brands here>>>



Over the past month, Conagra Brands shares have recorded returns of +4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CAG will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.