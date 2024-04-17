Conagra Brands (CAG) Price Target Increased by 5.59% to 32.13

The average one-year price target for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) has been revised to 32.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 30.43 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.05% from the latest reported closing price of 30.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conagra Brands. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAG is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 448,280K shares. The put/call ratio of CAG is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,565K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,509K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 54.23% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 15,299K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,171K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,001K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,875K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 13,290K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,073K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,670K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,483K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Conagra Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America'sleading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.

