Conagra Brands (CAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Conagra Brands (CAG) closed at $35.48, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Conagra Brands as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 5, 2023. On that day, Conagra Brands is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.09 billion, up 6.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $12.36 billion, which would represent changes of +12.71% and +7.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Conagra Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Conagra Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Conagra Brands is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.96.

Investors should also note that CAG has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.