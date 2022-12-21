Conagra Brands (CAG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Conagra Brands (CAG) closed the most recent trading day at $38.78, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.22% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Conagra Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.25 billion, up 6.1% from the year-ago period.

CAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $12.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.81% and +5.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Conagra Brands should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Conagra Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Conagra Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.87, which means Conagra Brands is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CAG has a PEG ratio of 2.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

