Conagra Brands (CAG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Conagra Brands (CAG) closed at $29.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Conagra Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 5.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.95 billion, up 1.57% from the year-ago period.

CAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $12.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.81% and +0.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Conagra Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Conagra Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Conagra Brands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.

Investors should also note that CAG has a PEG ratio of 2.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.