Conagra Brands Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

April 05, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while trimming annual organic net sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.75 per share on organic net sales growth of 7 to 7.5 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.70 per share on organic net sales growth of 7 to 8 percent.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.68 per share on a revenue growth of 7.2 percent to $12.36 billion for the year.

