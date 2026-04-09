Conagra Brands (BIT:1CAG) Price Target Decreased by 13.12% to 14.56

The average one-year price target for Conagra Brands (BIT:1CAG) has been revised to €14.56 / share. This is a decrease of 13.12% from the prior estimate of €16.76 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €12.07 to a high of €22.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.32% from the latest reported closing price of €13.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conagra Brands. This is an decrease of 641 owner(s) or 44.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CAG is 0.07%, an increase of 46.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.37% to 408,978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 17,668K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,588K shares , representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAG by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,934K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,924K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAG by 51.21% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 10,850K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,131K shares , representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAG by 84.73% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,404K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,734K shares , representing an increase of 25.66%.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 9,044K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,643K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAG by 13.85% over the last quarter.

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