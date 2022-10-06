US Markets
CAG

Conagra Brands beats quarterly sales estimates on higher prices

Contributors
Granth Vanaik Reuters
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published

Conagra Brands Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday as higher product prices offset waning demand for its snacks and ready-to-eat meals.

Adds details on results, background

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday as higher product prices offset waning demand for its snacks and ready-to-eat meals.

Packaged food makers have been increasing prices for their products over the past year to shield profit margins from spiraling costs of freight, labor and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils due to supply chain constraints.

Shares of Conagra, known for brands such as Birds Eye and Chef Boyardee, rose about 3.1% in premarket trade.

Conagra reported a loss attributable to the company of $77.5 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $235.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose to $2.90 billion from $2.65 billion. Analysts had expected sales of $2.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular