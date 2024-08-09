Conagra Acquires Sweetwood Smoke

(RTTNews) - Friday, Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) announced the acquisition of Sweetwood Smoke & Co., the Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks producer.

Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands said, "The acquisition of FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks is another step in reshaping our portfolio for faster growth. Adding a premium brand such as FATTY to our growing, better-for-you snack portfolio is consistent with our strategic focus on the snacking and frozen categories."

Additionally, Conagra confirmed that this acquisition will not impact its fiscal year 2025 guidance provided on July 11, 2024.

The financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

