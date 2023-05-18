News & Insights

US Markets

Conab lowers forecast for Brazil's 2023 coffee crop on robusta drop

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Roberto Gomes

May 18, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023 coffee crop is expected to reach 54.74 million 60-kg bags, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, slightly lowering its January forecast of 54.94 million bags due to a larger drop in robusta coffee production.

The total output, nonetheless, would still represent a 7.5% increase over the previous season, driven by higher arabica coffee production despite 2023 being an "off-year" in its biennial cycle that alternates years of high and low output.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.