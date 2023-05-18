Conab lowers forecast for Brazil's 2023 coffee crop on robusta drop

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023 coffee crop is expected to reach 54.74 million 60-kg bags, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, slightly lowering its January forecast of 54.94 million bags due to a larger drop in robusta coffee production.

The total output, nonetheless, would still represent a 7.5% increase over the previous season, driven by higher arabica coffee production despite 2023 being an "off-year" in its biennial cycle that alternates years of high and low output.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)

