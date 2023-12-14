Conab increases forecast for Brazil's 2023 coffee crop

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's food and statistics agency Conab on Thursday estimated the country's 2023 coffee production at 55.07 million 60-kg bags, slightly increasing a September forecast of 54.36 million bags after farmers finished harvesting the crop.

Conab said arabica coffee output in the world's largest coffee producer and exporter reached 38.9 million bags this year, above the 38.16 million forecast before, while robusta coffee production decreased to 16.17 million bags.

"Even in an 'off' year in the biennial arabica production cycle, output was higher than that of last season, which was affected by low rainfall, droughts and above-normal temperatures," the government agency said in a report.

Total coffee output in Brazil rose 8.2% in 2023 from the previous year, Conab said, driven by an 18.9% increase in arabica production thanks to higher planted area and a jump in yields due to favorable weather.

Robusta output, on the other hand, decreased 11.2% year-on-year as top producing state Espirito Santo faced adverse weather conditions especially in early stages of the crop, driving productivity down.

Brazilian farmers planted 2.24 million hectares with coffee in 2023, Conab said, down 0.3% from the previous year.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Christina Fincher and Elaine Hardcastle)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

