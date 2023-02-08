Conab cuts Brazil's second corn output view on potential planting delays

(Adds details about second corn planting, quote)

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab on Wednesday cut its forecast for the country's second corn crop, which is planted after soybeans are harvested, citing delays to reap the oilseed from fields.

Conab now expects Brazil's second corn crop to total 94.9 million tonnes, down from 96.2 million tonnes in a January forecast.

The agency said rains in top grower Mato Grosso are pushing back soy harvesting and may force second corn, which represents about 75% of national production in a given year, to be planted outside the ideal climate window in vast areas of that state.

Conab said less than 12% of the second corn area has been planted in Mato Grosso.

"With the progress of the soybean harvest during February, corn sowing is expected to gather pace," Conab said. "However, due to the climate issues, a significant portion of the [second corn] area will have to be sown in the first days after the end of the recommended climate window."

At the same time Conab slightly rose its forecast for Brazilian soy production in the season -- to 152.889 million tonnes.

This confirms expectations of a record soybean crop in spite of a drought in southern Brazil and wet weather pushing back harvesting of soybeans in key states. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan) ((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL GRAINS/ (UPDATE 1)

