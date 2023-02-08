Conab cuts Brazil's second corn output view on potential planting delays

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) -

Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab on Wednesday cut its forecast for the country's second corn crop, which is planted after soybeans are harvested in the same areas, citing delays to reap the oilseed from fields.

Conab now expects Brazil's second corn crop to total 94.9 million tonnes, down from 96.2 million tonnes in a January forecast. Conab said rains are disrupting soy harvesting in top grower Mato Grosso and may force second corn to be planted outside the ideal climate window in vast areas. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan) ((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL GRAINS/

