News & Insights

US Markets

Conab boosts forecasts for Brazil's cane crop, sugar production

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

August 17, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's sugarcane crop is expected to increase 6.9% in 2023/24 from the previous cycle to 652.9 million metric tons, government agency Conab said on Thursday, boosted by higher yields on the back of favorable weather.

Sugar output is seen reaching 40.9 million tons, up 11.1% from a year earlier, while sugarcane-based ethanol output was estimated at 27.72 billion liters, a 4.5% increase, Conab said in a statement.

All estimates came in above Conab's April forecast, when the agency had estimated the sugarcane crop at 637.1 million tons. At the time, sugar output was seen at 38.77 million tons and ethanol production at 27.5 billion liters.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.