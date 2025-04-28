CON or MEDP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Services sector have probably already heard of Concentra Group (CON) and Medpace (MEDP). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Concentra Group and Medpace are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CON has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CON currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.91, while MEDP has a forward P/E of 23.49. We also note that CON has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 5.39.

Another notable valuation metric for CON is its P/B ratio of 9.64. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MEDP has a P/B of 14.45.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CON's Value grade of A and MEDP's Value grade of C.

CON is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CON is likely the superior value option right now.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

