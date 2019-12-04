Con Ed (ED) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Consolidated Edison (ED). Shares have lost about 2.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Con Ed due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Consolidated Edison Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Consolidated Edison reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 by 3.1%. The bottom line also declined1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.57.

Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of $1.42 per share, reflecting 1.4% year-over-year improvement. This upside was driven by higher revenues and operating income.

Total Revenues

In the reported quarter, the company’s total revenues of $3,365 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,498 million by 3.8%. However, the top line rose 1.1% from $3,328 million in the year-ago quarter.

Electric revenues totaled $2,753 million in the third quarter, down 1.1% from the prior-year quarter’s $2,783 million. Gas revenues increased 2.7% to $306 million. Steam revenues declined 9.4% to $58 million. Meanwhile, non-utility revenues amounted to $248 million, up 35.5% from $183 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Operating Statistics

Total operating expenses in the third quarter slipped 0.2% year over year to $2,498 million.

Depreciation and amortization, other operations and maintenance, and taxes and other than income taxes increased 16.9%, 6.3% and 3.5%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter numbers. However, purchase power, fuel and gas purchased for resale declined 11.4%, 20.5% and 40.2% year over year, respectively.

Financials

Cash and temporary cash investments as of Sep 30, 2019 were $78 million compared with $895 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Long-term debt was $17,537 million as of Sep 30, 2019, compared with $17,495 million at 2018 end.

At the end of the first nine months of 2019, cash from operating activities amounted to $1,490 million compared with $1,085 in the prior-year period.

2019 Guidance

For 2019, the company narrowed its adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $4.25-$4.35 compared with the prior guided range of $4.25-$4.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings is pegged at $4.34, above the midpoint of the companyguided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Con Ed has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Con Ed has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

