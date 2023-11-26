Comture (TYO:3844) Price Target Decreased by 16.00% to 2,142.00

The average one-year price target for Comture (TYO:3844) has been revised to 2,142.00 / share. This is an decrease of 16.00% from the prior estimate of 2,550.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,121.00 to a high of 2,205.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from the latest reported closing price of 2,035.00 / share.

Comture Maintains 2.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comture. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3844 is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 16,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,797K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3844 by 26.49% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,503K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3844 by 7.20% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,500K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3844 by 25.35% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 2,201K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3844 by 17.20% over the last quarter.

TUR - iShares MSCI Turkey ETF holds 682K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing a decrease of 16.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3844 by 10.03% over the last quarter.

