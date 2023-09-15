Comtech's (CMTL) Network Agnostic Solution Adds New Dimension

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently added a new dimension to its business model by launching a network-agnostic cloud solution. With the availability of its Dynamic Cloud Platform (DCP) for commercial and government satellite service providers across the globe, the company has extended its footprint in the satellite and space market while generating incremental revenues to fuel its long-term growth.



Leveraging indigenous technologies, Comtech’s DCP will facilitate seamless integration of traditionally disparate satellite systems and ground station infrastructure for the dissemination of novel cloud-based applications, waveforms and services in a network-agnostic manner. This, in turn, will enable the fast-track deployment of ubiquitous, smart-enabled connectivity across private, public and hybrid cloud-based networks.



The company is currently undergoing extensive field trials for the successful deployment of multiple satellite-based waveforms using DCP across different cloud-based infrastructures. Leveraging a unique satellite-based software development kit, the DCP will enable the integration of virtualized ground stations and other applications in cloud networks with ease. This is likely to help in the transition to cloud networking solutions for mission-critical communication and services for increased efficiency and data security.



Headquartered in Melville, NY, Comtech offers terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies and cloud native solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company is expected to benefit from a healthy demand trajectory in the Satellite Earth Station business, accentuated by the new Heights product, potential new deals, the UHB acquisition and rising demand for bandwidth. Continuous infrastructure upgrade by carriers further offers an upside potential for the company.



With more than two decades of industry experience, Comtech has been making necessary efforts to provide critical location and messaging solutions for enterprises, governments and mobile network operators. Its innovative location and messaging solutions are particularly designed to support interconnected, cloud-based applications across several business verticals.



To boost global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment, Comtech created a niche market for secure wireless solutions. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals, and provides transmission responses to users.



The stock has lost 26.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.2%.



