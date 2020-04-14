Comtech Wins US Army Deal to Boost Satellite Communications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s CMTL subsidiary, Comtech Mobile Datacom Corporation, recently clinched option period two and option period three of a contract to support the U.S. Army’s Project Manager Mission Command Blue Force Tracking (BFT-1) program. This development took place during the third-quarter fiscal 2020. The subsidiary is a part of the company’s Mission-Critical Technologies group.



Notably, the overall funded value of option period two is $0.3 million and that of option period three is $6.2 million. Interestingly, the Blue Force Tracking program is a battle command, real-time situational awareness and control system. As part of this five-year program, the Melville, NY-based provider of advanced communications will provide adequate professional support services, satellite network operation and engineering services to the U.S. Army.



Comtech Mobile Datacom is a global provider of satellite communications to the military, government and commercial customers. These services are specifically designed to be used for tracking and situational awareness applications. Equipped with advanced networking technology, this subsidiary of Comtech enables customers to leverage ground vehicle and airframe-based satellite communication system to stay informed and connected, even in challenging environments.



Recognized for providing continuous support to the Blue Force Tracking program, Comtech had previously shipped more than 100,000 BFT-1 mobile satellite transceivers. With the added capabilities of extensive geographic coverage and network resiliency, the company is committed to provide best-in-class edge solutions to the U.S. military forces. The performance period of option three commences on Apr 15 and ends mid of April 2021. With an additional one-year option period, the contract will enable Comtech to provide necessary program management services through a Firm Fixed Price and Cost Reimbursement module.



Markedly, Comtech has created a niche market for highly-secure wireless solutions to defend global security and improve public safety. The company continues to benefit from strong business momentum including backlog, arising from major exposure to growing end markets, characterized by evolving technology trends for communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Impressively, customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications as well as telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on the company’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure deployable satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



Shares of Comtech have plunged 25.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 5.2% in the past year.





