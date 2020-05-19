Comtech Wins $8.4M Deal to Boost Cyber Security Proficiency

Reinforcing its long-standing partnership with the federal government, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s CMTL Mission Critical Technologies group has clinched an $8.4-million order related to Joint Cyber Analysis Course ("JCAC") Training. Per the terms, Comtech will provide avant-garde training solutions that will help individuals identify security breaches with greater visibility on cyber risks. Markedly, the Mission Critical Technologies group is part of the company’s Government Solutions segment.



At a time when cybercrime is considered as an economic and national security threat, the JCAC Training by the federal government is a significant endeavor to safeguard the interests of the country. Notably, this six-month training schedule is designed to train federal and military personnel with limited computer experience to make them proficient in cyber analysis. The course covers various disciplines ranging from computer fundamentals to programming to forensics methodology and malware analysis. The unique program hones specialized skills and makes individuals adept to the ever-evolving cyberthreat scenario.



Recognized as a pioneer in competency and performance-based cybersecurity education tools and training, Comtech facilitates various cyber security trainings such as — Commercial and International Government SOC Training, and ISACA among others. The company is also known for adopting best practices in cyber trainings — pre-assessment, tutoring, long-term measurement of training and outcomes through analytics and post-assessment or certification. Specifically designed to deliver an end-to-end experience, Comtech’s solutions provides targeted and outcome-oriented cyber security training experiences. Markedly, the $8.4-million order is part of Comtech’s $68 million contract, of which $60.2 million has been received till date.



To strengthen global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment, Comtech has created a niche market for highly secure wireless solutions. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users.



Impressively, customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications as well as telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also rely on Comtech’s cyber security expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure deployable satellite solutions for mission-critical communications.



In spite of diligent execution of operational strategies, shares of Comtech have plunged 20.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.8% in the past year.





Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Comtech currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN, InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and PCTEL, Inc. PCTI. While ADTRAN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), InterDigital and PCTEL carry a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ADTRAN’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



InterDigital’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 99.5%, on average.



PCTEL’s bottom line surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the preceding four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 33.9%, on average.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.