Comtech Telecommunications Secures $30 Mln Contract To Support US Army Communications

(RTTNews) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday announced that it has secured a $30 million contract from Fairwinds Technologies to provide its next-generation Troposcatter Family of Systems (FOS) to Enhance U.S. Army Beyond-Line-of-Site (BLOS) communications capabilities across all domains.

Comtech's Troposcatter FOS is one of the most deployed Troposcatter communications systems in the world as it can seamlessly be integrated with other communications systems and can be used to significantly enhance the Army's operational efficiency in nearly every environment.

Comtech's Troposcatter FOS has been methodically designed to support military operations, disaster response situations, emergency communications restoration events, and other government and commercial applications.

