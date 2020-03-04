Comtech Telecommunications Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.5 million or $0.14 per share, down from $7.8 million or $0.32 per share last year.

Second-quarter net sales rose to $161.7 million from $164.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.22 per share on revenues of $170.25 million for the quarter.

