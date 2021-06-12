Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.10

The board of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.10 per share on the 20th of August. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

Comtech Telecommunications Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Despite not generating a profit, Comtech Telecommunications is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Analysts expect the EPS to grow by 97.5% over the next 12 months. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is not enough to achieve profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.40. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 8.8% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Comtech Telecommunications' EPS has declined at around 31% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Comtech Telecommunications' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Comtech Telecommunications has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

