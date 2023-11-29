Comtech Telecommunications (FRA:CC6) Price Target Increased by 9.70% to 15.86

The average one-year price target for Comtech Telecommunications (FRA:CC6) has been revised to 15.86 / share. This is an increase of 9.70% from the prior estimate of 14.46 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.06 to a high of 20.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.23% from the latest reported closing price of 11.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comtech Telecommunications. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 11.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC6 is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 24,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 1,506K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 22.59% over the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management holds 1,381K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,165K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 948K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 862K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 1.21% over the last quarter.

