Comtech Telecommunications (FRA:CC6) Price Target Increased by 6.81% to 15.68

The average one-year price target for Comtech Telecommunications (FRA:CC6) has been revised to 15.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.81% from the prior estimate of 14.68 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.86 to a high of 22.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.08% from the latest reported closing price of 7.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comtech Telecommunications. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC6 is 0.19%, a decrease of 33.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 24,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 1,488K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 39.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management holds 1,286K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 72.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 157.05% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,017K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 27.79% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 865K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 95.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 1,298.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 847K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.