Comtech Telecommunications (FRA:CC6) Price Target Increased by 6.03% to 16.42

The average one-year price target for Comtech Telecommunications (FRA:CC6) has been revised to 16.42 / share. This is an increase of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 15.49 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.61 to a high of 20.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.64% from the latest reported closing price of 10.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comtech Telecommunications. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC6 is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 24,873K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,012K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Acacia Research holds 1,086K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing a decrease of 18.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,001K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 906K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 889K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC6 by 3.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.