Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2021

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that CMTL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.79, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMTL was $22.79, representing a -25.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.40 and a 60.15% increase over the 52 week low of $14.23.

CMTL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Nokia Corporation (NOK). CMTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CMTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.36%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cmtl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

