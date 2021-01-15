Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that CMTL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMTL was $22.33, representing a -40.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.34 and a 94.51% increase over the 52 week low of $11.48.

CMTL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). CMTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports CMTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.83%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

