Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 20, 2021

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that CMTL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.37, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMTL was $25.37, representing a -16.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.40 and a 95.76% increase over the 52 week low of $12.96.

CMTL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). CMTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports CMTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.22%, compared to an industry average of 29.7%.

